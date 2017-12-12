Josh Windass relishes move to his preferred position

The midfielder has hit four goals in seven games after taking up a more central role.

SNS Group

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass is putting his recent form down to playing in his preferred position under caretaker boss Graeme Murty.

Windass has scored four goals in his last seven games and has played a key role through the middle since Murty changed formation to a diamond shape in midfield.

He said the switch had suited him, though he would look to maintain the same standard if moved back to the left-sided role he occupied earlier in the season.

"I've obviously played the last three or four games down the middle, which is what I prefer to do and I've scored a few goals in the last month," he said.

"Hopefully I can carry it on wherever I play in the team. On the left or down the middle I just try my best.

"[Murty] wants me to get involved but mostly just running behind and trying to create space for Carlos and Kenny, who play in the pocket. That's been my job mainly in the last three games."

After back-to-back wins over Aberdeen, Rangers made it nine points from nine with a win over Ross County despite being a goal behind after just ten minutes.

Windass said it showed the players could dig out a result even when not at their best and that could bode well for the future.

"I think we spoke about it after the game," he said.

"Compared to the two Aberdeen games we were a bit off it in terms of performance but the fact that we've come out and ground out a win after we went 1-0 down to a really sloppy goal was a test of character.

"Hopefully even if we play not so well we can carry on winning."