Murty: Allen will decide on Rangers transfer targets

Caretaker says plans are in place if boss is not appointed by the time the window opens.

Mark Allen: Director of football is looking at targets. SNS Group

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has revealed director of football Mark Allen will have the final say on January transfer targets while the managerial situation remains unresolved.

After an approach for Aberdeen's Derek McInnes was turned down by the Dons boss, Rangers said Murty would remain in position until at least the end of the year.

It means he will be in charge of the first team when the January transfer window opens.

While he said he would help by identifying the type of player needed to improve the side, Murty said recruitment would be down to Allen as things stand.

"Our recruitment department and Mark are looking at targets," he said.

"They're looking at players with the characteristics required to play for this football club.

"We are in daily discussions but as it comes closer to that time and individual players, you'll have to talk to Mark because he's in charge of that side of it at the moment in the setup that we currently have."

He added: "I'm not involved in identifying targets. I'm involved in identifying characteristics and areas of the squad that we possibly need to strengthen.

"When it comes down to individual targets it'll be down to Mark and his recruitment team to put a group of targets or available players there and select the best one from that group."

Asked if Rangers were in a position to move for signing targets at the start of the window, the caretaker boss said he had no reason to think they would not.

"I haven't been told otherwise," he said. "You can read into that what you will.

"I haven't been told otherwise that anything is going to stop us getting a player that we like. But, similarly, I haven't yet been that detailed with specific targets.

"That will just have to take care of itself when January comes. Up until that time, we're just going to focus on games."

Murty conceded not having a permanent manager in place could hamper the chances of signing players but said he was confident there were contingency plans if no appointment is made.

"It's possible but, to be perfectly honest, I think we're buying a little bit of trouble for ourselves if we get focused on it," he said.

"The squad is as it is at the moment. We identify where we want to strengthen and speak to the recruitment group to make sure that those best targets are identified and, as and when a new manager comes in, they will be addressed at that time along with the new manager's targets.

"If there is no one in place then I'm sure that plans will be put in place to try and help the squad through what is a busy, busy period."