Neil Lennon: Rangers manager situation is 'peculiar'

The Hibs boss says the Ibrox side are starting to find form under Graeme Murty.

Respect: Lennon says Rangers game will be tough. SNS Group

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says he has been surprised by the Rangers managerial situation.

The Light Blues had their approach for Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes rejected last week, prompting them to say Graeme Murty will continue as caretaker boss for weeks to come.

Lennon, who note Pedro Caixinha had been backed significantly in the transfer market last summer, said it was an unusual situation and the job would have been more attractive before the club's off-field troubles.

"It's a sign of the times," he said. "Five or ten years ago, people would have snapped your hand off to be Rangers manager.

"It's difficult for me to comment because I don't know what's going on behind the scenes. I was surprised Derek turned it down but there were obviously personal and other reasons for not taking the job.

"It is a bit peculiar that a club of that stature, it's taken them so long to find a manager but they will feel it's important that it's not just a short-term fix."

The Hibs boss was looking forward to facing Murty's side and said recent results hinted at Rangers settling into a run of form.

"They're still in the embryonic stages of building to try to get back to where they were, and that takes a bit of time," he said.

"We respect them, I think it will be a difficult game. They are second in the league but they should be second in the league with the resources they have.

"They are off the back of three wins so maybe they are starting to find a consistency of performance. We have to be mindful of that and not get carried away by the comeback on Sunday."

He played down his side's chances of finishing second in the league, without ruling it out, but said the head-to-head with the Ibrox side would have a special atmosphere.

"It's a difficult ask to finish second but while we're in amongst it then yeah (we have a chance)," he said.

"Three points are important because we have Aberdeen at the weekend, and it's a big game between two big clubs.

"There's a rivalry there now, established since the cup final and with both teams being in the Championship in their recent history."