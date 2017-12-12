  • STV
McInnes: McGinn would be welcomed back with open arms

Chris Harvey Chris Harvey Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Aberdeen manager would be interested in re-signing the former Pittodrie winger.

Available: McGinn is looking for a new club.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said that he would welcome Niall McGinn back to Pittodrie if a deal could be done.

McGinn is a free agent after leaving South Korean side Gwangyu in November and has been linked with a return to his former club, as well with Edinburgh rivals Hearts and Hibs.

The Northern Ireland winger was a success in the five years he spent at Aberdeen and McInnes made it clear he would relish the chance to work with him again.

"We'll sit down at our recruitment meeting this week and we have an idea of what we want to do in January in a couple of positions," McInnes said.

"If Niall gives us any encouragement that he'd like to come back then I would like to think it's something we may well be able to do.

"I enjoyed working with Niall. He was a fantastic player for us and everybody would welcome him back with open arms if there was any willingness from Niall to be here. 

"You never know. You can't say categorically because it'll be Niall's decision if it comes round to it."

The Dons' boss isn't known for making widespread changes to his squad in the January transfer window and said he would see how his team's form was before deciding on signings.

"I think when you put a squad together at the start of the season you put it together for the season," he said. 

"I think initially you need to try and get through the European rounds and you need some semblance of a squad in place for that. Sometimes it can make you a bit rushed with your recruitment to make sure you're ready for those early rounds but I think once the window closes you would always try and have that in your head that this would be the squad you would go with.

"Once you see the squad fully fit as it is, we have good options. But it's like everything else, sometimes you might have players that aren't playing enough football and may have the urge to move elsewhere.A lot of things can happen. 

"Hopefully we can have a strong period over the next two or three weeks and may feel there's not a real need to do anything but it's important that we keep the standards that we've set over the last few years.

"We're sitting joint second, roughly where we normally are in terms of points at this stage. Hopefully we come out of December pleased with our work and then we'll address what needs to be addressed if we feel the need."

