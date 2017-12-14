Scott Fraser named Championship player of the month

The Dundee United midfielder helped the Tangerines to two wins in November.

Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser has been named Championship player of the month for November.

The 22-year-old had an injury disrupted start to the campaign after failing to shake off the effects of a metatarsal injury suffered in March.

He hit top form in November, however, playing an instrumental role as Csaba Laszlo's Tangerines picked up seven points to surge to the top of the table.

Fraser followed up those displays with a double against Dunfermline and has attracted admiring glances from England.

With his contract at Tannadice set to expire in the summer, he has been linked with a move to English League One outfit Wigan in recent weeks.

The midfielder's manager believes if he can add further goals to his game bigger clubs than the Latics will come calling.

He said: "I am happy with Scott Fraser but I was also angry with him after the game.

"I read in the papers that Wigan show interest for Scott Fraser but I said, 'you see, if you score four (against Dunfermline), that's West Bromich Albion, that is the difference'.

"So you have to score in every game four goals."