Fitness and form guide for Wednesday's Premiership games
Four top flight games will take place after the two fixtures on Tuesday night.
A full card of midweek Premiership fixtures will be completed on Wednesday after two matches opened proceedings on Tuesday.
Kilmarnock came from behind to earn a draw with Ross County while Hearts made it two wins out of two at Tynecastle Park.
Next up, Hamilton Accies travel to Parkhead as the latest team tasked with trying to end Celtic's unbeaten run, which is now at 68 domestic fixtures.
Hibs host Rangers at Easter Road with Neil Lennon's side knowing a win could put them level on points with both Graeme Murty's Light Blues and Aberdeen.
Motherwell make the short trip to Partick Thistle looking to turn up the pressure on a Jags outfit still licking their wounds following Saturday's 5-1 hammering off Kilmarnock.
While Derek McInnes' Dons head for Perth looking to build on the feel-good factor brought about by their manager pledging his future to the club.
Here we run the rule over how each team is shaping up.
Celtic v Hamilton Accies
Celtic
Injuries: Patrick Roberts (hamstring).
Form (last 5 matches): WWDWD
Hamilton Accies
Injuries: Ali Crawford (expected to return within a week after playing in Tuesday's under-20s fixture).
Form: DWDDL
Hibs v Rangers
Hibernian
Injuries: Steven Whittaker (pelvis) and Brandon Barker (calf) to be assessed, David Gray (knee) out.
Form: WLDWD
Rangers
Injuries: Ross McCrorie (foot) and Jak Alnwick (ankle) doubtful.
Suspended: Ryan Jack
Form: LLWWW
Partick Thistle v Motherwell
Partick Thistle
Injuries: Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya (all knee), Christie Elliott (ankle) and Abdul Osman (shoulder) all out.
Form: WLDLL
Motherwell
Injuries: Peter Hartley (foot), Alex Fisher (concussion), George Newell (foot), Louis Moult, Chris Cadden and Ellis Plummer (all hamstring) are out; Trever Carson doubtful.
Form: LWDLL
St Johnstone v Aberdeen
St Johnstone
Injuries: Aaron Comrie (hamstring) and Brian Easton (knee) out.
Form: LLWLW
Aberdeen
Injuries: Frank Ross doubtful (ankle), Greg Tansey out (groin).
Form: LWLLW