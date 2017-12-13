Fitness and form guide for Wednesday's Premiership games

Four top flight games will take place after the two fixtures on Tuesday night.

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna's sock is ripped after a challenge. SNS

A full card of midweek Premiership fixtures will be completed on Wednesday after two matches opened proceedings on Tuesday.

Kilmarnock came from behind to earn a draw with Ross County while Hearts made it two wins out of two at Tynecastle Park.

Next up, Hamilton Accies travel to Parkhead as the latest team tasked with trying to end Celtic's unbeaten run, which is now at 68 domestic fixtures.

Hibs host Rangers at Easter Road with Neil Lennon's side knowing a win could put them level on points with both Graeme Murty's Light Blues and Aberdeen.

Motherwell make the short trip to Partick Thistle looking to turn up the pressure on a Jags outfit still licking their wounds following Saturday's 5-1 hammering off Kilmarnock.

While Derek McInnes' Dons head for Perth looking to build on the feel-good factor brought about by their manager pledging his future to the club.

Here we run the rule over how each team is shaping up.

Celtic v Hamilton Accies

Patrick Roberts and Darius MacKinnon vie for possession. SNS

Celtic

Injuries: Patrick Roberts (hamstring).

Form (last 5 matches): WWDWD

Hamilton Accies

Injuries: Ali Crawford (expected to return within a week after playing in Tuesday's under-20s fixture).

Form: DWDDL

Hibs v Rangers

Hibs and Rangers players clash before Ryan Jack receives a red card. SNS

Hibernian

Injuries: Steven Whittaker (pelvis) and Brandon Barker (calf) to be assessed, David Gray (knee) out.

Form: WLDWD

Rangers

Injuries: Ross McCrorie (foot) and Jak Alnwick (ankle) doubtful.

Suspended: Ryan Jack

Form: LLWWW

Partick Thistle v Motherwell

Motherwell's Allan Campbell and Partick Thistle's Adam Barton slide for the ball. SNS

Partick Thistle

Injuries: Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya (all knee), Christie Elliott (ankle) and Abdul Osman (shoulder) all out.

Form: WLDLL

Motherwell

Injuries: Peter Hartley (foot), Alex Fisher (concussion), George Newell (foot), Louis Moult, Chris Cadden and Ellis Plummer (all hamstring) are out; Trever Carson doubtful.

Form: LWDLL

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

St Johnstone defender Steven Anderson clears under pressure from Aberdeen forward Adam Rooney. SNS

St Johnstone

Injuries: Aaron Comrie (hamstring) and Brian Easton (knee) out.

Form: LLWLW

Aberdeen

Injuries: Frank Ross doubtful (ankle), Greg Tansey out (groin).

Form: LWLLW