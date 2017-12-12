Leeann Dempster: Hibs exceeding expectations so far

The Easter Road chief says the club's start to the campaign has caught her by surprise.

Hibs chief Leeann Dempster says the club are willing to spend in January. SNS

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster says Neil Lennon's side are exceeding her expectations upon their return to the top flight.

The Easter Road outfit ended a three-year hiatus from the Premiership as they secured promotion from the second tier last season.

Nearing the halfway stage of their first campaign back in the top division Hibs currently lie fourth - three points behind second placed Rangers, whom they face on Wednesday night in the capital.

Such form has caught some by surprise, including the club's chief.

Speaking to STV at the launch of the Edinburgh Cheer campaign, Dempster said: "It's a good period for us at the moment, on and off the pitch.

"We're very happy both with current form and generally where the club is.

"We're probably ahead of expectations, not just in the league, but generally where we are given that we have been in the lower league for three seasons."

On-field success came at a cost, however, as Hibs posted a loss of £277,000 for the year.

While that ensured the club missed their financial targets, Dempster insists she would hold no qualms in adding to Lennon's squad again in January should the opportunity to do so arise.

"We've got a good relationship when it comes to these things," she said. "If there is a good opportunity, then it is always something we will consider.

"I'm very happy with the squad at the minute and I know Neil is happy with how it is.

"But as things come towards us we do always try and take advantage of them."

Both of the capital's top division clubs are partaking in the Edinburgh Cheer campaign, which sees a series of events designed to promote social inclusion and mental health hosted by Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road and Tynecastle Park respectively.

Of the initiative, Dempster said: "People laugh when you say this but football can be a big part of solving the issues the government face, because it reaches so many people in the population.

"Football has a fundamental role to play in Scottish life in a very positive way.

"I talk to people on a match day and they've experienced one of the best days of their life watching a game with friends and family, really memorable moments.

"A club is an anchor in the community and should be used as one."