  • STV
  • MySTV

Neil Lennon is exceeding expectations, says Hibs chief

Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Leeann Dempster says the club's start to the campaign has caught her by surprise.

Hibs chief Leeann Dempster says the club will press ahead with January signings should opportunities arise.
Hibs chief Leeann Dempster says the club will press ahead with January signings should opportunities arise. SNS

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster says Neil Lennon's side are exceeding her expectations upon their return to the top flight.

The Easter Road outfit ended a three-year hiatus from the Premiership as they secured promotion from the second tier last season.

Nearing the halfway stage of their first campaign back in the top division Hibs currently lie fourth - three points behind second placed Rangers, whom they face on Wednesday night in the capital.

Such form has caught some by surprise, including the club's chief.

Speaking to STV at the launch of the Edinburgh Cheer campaign, Dempster said: "It's a good period for us at the moment, on and off the pitch.

"We're very happy both with current form and generally where the club is.

"We're probably ahead of expectations, not just in the league, but generally where we are given that we have been in the lower league for three seasons."

On-field success came at a cost, however, as Hibs posted a loss of £277,000 for the year.

While that ensured the club missed their financial targets, Dempster insists she would hold no qualms in adding to Lennon's squad again in January should the opportunity to do so arise.

"We've got a good relationship when it comes to these things," she said. "If there is a good opportunity, then it is always something we will consider.

"I'm very happy with the squad at the minute and I know Neil is happy with how it is.

"But as things come towards us we do always try and take advantage of them."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1402618-hibernian-miss-financial-target-with-277-000-loss/ | default

Both of the capital's top division clubs are partaking in the Edinburgh Cheer campaign, which sees a series of events designed to promote social inclusion and mental health hosted by Hibs and Hearts at Easter Road and Tynecastle Park respectively.

Of the initiative, Dempster said: "People laugh when you say this but football can be a big part of solving the issues the government face, because it reaches so many people in the population.

"Football has a fundamental role to play in Scottish life in a very positive way.

"I talk to people on a match day and they've experienced one of the best days of their life watching a game with friends and family, really memorable moments.

"A club is an anchor in the community and should be used as one."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.