A summary of Tuesday's Scottish Premiership results

Hearts faced Dundee at Tynecastle Park, while Ross County took on Kilmarnock.

Isma Goncalves celebrates his goal for Hearts. SNS

Hearts secured their second win at Tynecastle Park and Kilmarnock fought back from two goals down to claim a point on Tuesday.

Craig Levein's side beat Dundee 2-0 in Edinburgh after Isma Goncalves and Christophe Berra struck.

Meanwhile, Steve Clarke's Killie rallied after the break to grab a share of the spoils against Ross County.

Here we round up all the night's action.

Hearts 2-0 Dundee

Hearts forward Isma Goncalves slots the opening goal past Elliot Parish. SNS

Hearts secured their second straight win at the renovated Tynecastle Park, defeating Dundee 2-0 thanks to goals from Isma Goncalves and Christophe Berra.

Debutant Anthony McDonald, 16, grabbed two assists to cap an impressive first start in maroon.

The youngster's delicate lofted pass set up former St Mirren forward Goncalves for the opener.

Jam Tarts skipper Christophe Berra added a second after the break, slotting home at the back post after the visitors made a mess of clearing McDonald's corner.

A youthful home side - boasting three teenage midfielders after Ross Cochrane, also 16, joined McDonald and Lewis Moore in the engine room - saw out the win thereafter.

Ross County 2-2 Kilmarnock

Ross County players celebrate as Jason Naismith doubles their lead. SNS

Kilmarnock fought back from two goals down to claim a point in Dingwall.

New Staggies signing Chris Eagles played a pivotal role in the first half, setting up both goals for the home side via pinpoint set pieces.

Christopher Routis met Eagles' corner to volley an early opener, before Jason Naismith headed past Jamie Macdonald from an Eagles free-kick to double the advantage.

Steve Clarke's Killie, who came into the match bolstered by a 5-1 win last time out over Partick Thistle, rallied after the break however.

Eamonn Brophy halved the deficit when he fired a low effort past Scott Fox.

Kris Boyd then struck a controversial equaliser.

The veteran forward had avoided a second booking for apparent simulation minutes before scoring via a deflected header.