Clarke hails players as Kilmarnock fight back to draw

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke saw his side fight back from two down to claim a draw against Ross County. SNS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke praised his players after they fought back from two goals down at the break to claim a priceless point against Ross County.

Goals from Chris Routis and Jason Naismith in the first half had left the Ayrshire side facing a pointless trip to the Highlands.

Matters were made worse when Clarke was forced to replace injured defenders Gordon Greer and Stuart Findlay.

But the visitors hit back after the break, with Eamonn Brophy's terrific effort and a late header by Kris Boyd ensuring Killie returned south with a share of the spoils.

Clarke said: "You are never dead and buried and I thought the first half was a sort of nothing game.

"We lost Gordon Greer then immediately lost a goal from a set play which we didn't defend very well.

"Then we gave away a soft free-kick and gave away a second goal from a set play and we normally defend them well.

"We lost concentration when we lost the two big defenders.

"But it would have been easy for the players to say then that we have travelled more than four hours, a long journey lost two players, two goals and it would've been easy to say re-group and go again on Saturday.

"We had a wee word with them at half-time."

"I would like to see that effort and endeavour from the first minute and if we did we might be going back down the road with three points instead of one.

"We have to credit the players for the second half performance."

Clarke hailed veteran poacher Boyd after he struck the equaliser.

"We chased the game very well and kept the pressure on and managed to get a quality cross into the box and when you have Kris Boyd in the box then you always have a chance of a goal," he said. "This keeps the run going and from the last three games, two away and one home and we have picked up seven points.

"So if we continue that then we will be alright."

Ross County manager Owen Coyle was left to rue the result and several missed chances.

"It feels like you have lost the game when we have picked up a valuable point," the 51-year-old said. "It could have been three and it should have been three.

"Some of the football in the first half was outstanding.

"We are disappointed especially after some of the football we played in the first half.

"It may turn out to be a very valuable point.

"We need to get that softness out of our game and stand up to teams."