Neil McCann brands Dundee display in Hearts loss a 'joke'

The Dundee boss labelled his side's showing in the 2-0 defeat "absolutely shocking".

Neil McCann: The Dundee manager directs his players in the 2-0 loss to Hearts. SNS

Dundee manager Neil McCann labelled his team's display in the 2-0 loss to Hearts a "joke".

McCann's Dark Blues were swept aside in the capital by a youthful Hearts side, with Isma Goncalves' opener on the half-hour mark followed up by Christophe Berra's close-range finish 13 minutes from time.

Dundee rallied for a spell after the break but lost their way after Roarie Deacon went off injured.

McCann, who also lost Jack Hendry to concussion, said: "The second half we were better, we had a wee spell when we were dangerous then we lost Roarie, which definitely hurt us.

"But I'm not going to say that cheered me up any because that was a shocking performance, absolutely shocking.

"I didn't see it coming. It won't be accepted.

"Everything we do is geared towards winning, everything we do in training has a purpose and an end point where it becomes about standards.

"And tonight's performance, I'm not going to save them, was a joke.

"Anything in the second half would have been an improvement. Other than that spell, no, I'm not going to accept it.

"When you set standards you should stick to them. The fans that travelled down from Dundee have been short-changed."