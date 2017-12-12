Levein: McDonald has shown in training he is ready

16-year-old Anthony McDonald set up both goals on his debut as Hearts won.

Craig Levein: SNS

Craig Levein says he had no concerns about handing 16-year-old Anthony McDonald his debut as he is the only player in the Hearts squad similar in style to Jamie Walker.

The teenager starred as the Jam Tarts beat Dundee 2-0 by setting up both goals.

McDonald was joined by fellow 16-year-old Harry Cochrane in the engine room, after he entered the fray following an injury to Arnaud Djoum.

Their manager was unfazed by the prospect of feilding the teenage duo, however, having been hugely impressed by their displays in training of late.

When asked whether it was a brave call to select McDonald, boss Craig Levein said: "Not if you watch him every day in training. With Jamie (Walker) out we don't have another player like him.

"He has been a stand-out at his age group as well as Harry Cochrane and three or four other lads.

"I'm surprised they are involved at this young age, but they are just good players and I think you saw that."

Levein, whose side secured back-to-back wins at Tynecastle Park, added: "I didn't feel comfortable until the last 10 minutes, the game was in the balance until we got the second goal.

"Dundee looked dangerous at times, but I think it was a better performance than Saturday. We had some moments of really good football."