Football Talk: O'Neill to open talks, Rooney v Shatner

The manager saga that just won't go away appears to have gathered a little pace.

Michael O'Neill has spoken about his future and says he will enter talks with Northern Ireland to find out more about the new deal they have offered him.

He also says any links to the Scotland role is purely speculation and as far as he's aware the SFA have not made any approach yet.

Meanwhile, Adam Rooney has been involved with the most bizarre Twitter exchange with Star Trek legend William Shatner.

How exactly this conversation started is still a bit unclear but whether or not the Canadian actor meant to direct his cheeky dig at the Aberdeen striker, Rooney embraced the situation like a boss.

