Leigh Griffiths: I've not taken huff over lack of games

The Celtic striker has not featured in his club's last three fixtures.

Leigh Griffiths (left) and Brendan Rodgers embrace at the end of Celtic's 1-1 draw at Fir Park in November. SNS

Leigh Griffiths has cleared up speculation he is unhappy at Celtic after being dropped for the last three games.

The striker has not featured since the 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw away to Motherwell at the end of November.

He was an unused substitute in the 5-1 win over Stephen Robinson's side at Celtic Park three days later when Odsonne Edouard netted a hat-trick.

The French striker then kept his place in Brendan Rodgers' starting line-up for the visit of Anderlecht in the Champions League and the trip to Easter Road, where they drew 2-2 with Hibernian on Sunday.

Speaking to the media earlier in the week, the Celtic boss said there was no story and he was simply picking what he believed what his best team.

On Wednesday, Griffiths responded to one Scottish newspaper on Twitter when they quoted Rodgers saying he did not know if his goalscorer had taken a huff.

He said "Here's yer answer....NAW I've no!"

The 27-year-old then followed it up by clarifying it was the media he was informing, not his manager because he already knows there is no bad feeling.