St Johnstone sign striker ahead of winter transfer window

Irish goalscorer David McMillan joins the Perth club on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

David McMillan: Striker in Dundalk colours, left, battles Zenit St Petersburg's Alexander Anyukov. PA

St Johnstone have signed striker David McMillan on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 28-year-old Dublin-born goalscorer will join the Perth side in January when the transfer window opens.

McMillan's only stint outside of Ireland was at Queensland when he was in Australia studying for his masters degree in architecture.

He has also had spells at UCD, St Patricks Athletic, Sligo Rovers and most recently, Dundalk, where he makes the move from.

Manager Tommy Wright told the club's website: "David's a player I've known for quite some time and I knew he was coming out of contract and felt the time was right to make a move.

"He's scored all types of goals, left foot, right foot, headers and he's done it at various levels including European club football so he has experience of a higher level than just League of Ireland.

"He's a hard worker, a good age and without doubt capable of making the step up."