A full summary of Wednesday's Premiership results

There were four top-flight fixtures with Hibs and Rangers meeting at Easter Road.

Strike: Morelos scored the winner at Easter Road. SNS Group

Hibernian 1-2 Rangers

Rangers came from a goal down to make it four successive wins for the Ibrox side.

Lewis Stevenson's deflected shot had given Neil Lennon's side an early lead but Rangers bounced back with a goal from Josh Windass and a winner from Alfredo Morelos in five minutes before the break.

Both sides had chances to add to the scoring in the second half, with Brandon Barker hitting the post twice for Hibs but Graeme Murty's Rangers side took the win and remain in second place in the Premiership table.

Celtic 3-1 Hamilton Accies

The champions extended their lengthy unbeaten run with a comfortable win at Celtic Park.

Olivier Ntcham put the hosts ahead with just 12 minutes on the clock but Daniel Redmond struck from distance to level the score after half an hour.

A quick burst saw Celtic score twice in a minute just before the break with James Forrest and Scott Sinclair making sure of three points for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Partick Thistle 3-2 Motherwell

Thistle manager Alan Archibald was looking for a response to Saturday's 5-1 defeat at the hands of Kilmarnock and he got it as the hosts raced to a 3-0 lead at Firhill.

Blair Spittal, Ryan Edwards and Conor Sammon were all on the scoresheet within half an hour but Stephen Robinson's Motherwell weren't to be written off completely.

After the break Ryan Bowman and Craig Tanner scored to give the Steelemen hope of taking something from the game but Thistle held on for a welcome win.

St Johnstone 0-3 Aberdeen

Aberdeen swept to a three-goal victory at McDiarmid Park.

Adam Rooney opened the scoring on 20 minutes after being set up by Greg Stewart. Kari Arnason then doubled the lead with a back-post header from a corner.

Ryan Christie completed the scoring on the hour from a direct free-kick.