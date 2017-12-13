Murty: We leave Easter Road grateful for three points

The Rangers manager said his side weren't at their best in their 2-1 win.

Pleased: Murty said Rangers showed resilience. SNS Group

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty admitted his side were far from at their peak but were "grateful" to take a 2-1 win and three points from a tough match at Easter Road.

Hibernian took an early lead through Lewis Stevenson but a two-goal burst from Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos before half-time changed the complexion of the game.

Hibs were on top for the majority of the second hal, hitting the post twice and being denied what appeared to be a blatant penalty but Murty was impressed by his players' resilience when they weren't at their best.

"They imposed themselves upon us really well," he said. "We were reactive for long parts and I didn't think we actually dealt with the ball well enough to actually alleviate any pressure they were building."

The interim boss, who will be in charge until the end of the year at least, said that the goals just before the break had spared his players from some harsh words and that given a lead to defend they had shown strength to deal with an impressive Hibs attack.

"They managed to dig themselves out of a little hole," Murty said. "That wasn't me, that was them moving the ball properly.

"It kind of changed the team talk at half time into one of enduring that first half, now can we go and impose ourselves?

"I didn't think we managed to but we stood up to whatever they threw at us. Some of their big players had really good games tonight but once again, you walk out of here with three points very gratefully."

The win was Rangers fourth in a row and Murty said that confidence was building in the squad.

"Wins have a wonderful effect on the changing room," he said. "They're sitting in there talking about how we didn't actually hit any heights, we didn't get started in the first half and came in 2-1 up. I would agree with that.

"They're better than they showed today but winning in a place like this, not playing your best... I think we would have taken that before the game."