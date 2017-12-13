Rodgers thanks Celtic supporters for braving the cold 

The Celtic boss says his team came through a tough test to beat Hamilton 3-1.

Gratitude: Rodgers thanked fans. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers saw his side extend their unbeaten domestic run to 69 games with a 3-1 win over Hamilton and then thanked the fans who turned up to watch.

In a match played in freezing conditions, Olivier Ntcham put the hosts ahead before Danny Redmond fired in an equaliser.

James Forrest and Scott Sinclair scored within a minute to give Celtic some comfort before half-time and Accies couldn't get back into the game.

"The first thank you goes to the supporters," Rodgers said. "It probably was a hard decision, with the kettle on and the house roasting and football on the telly.

"So we thank the supporters who came here. It was absolutely freezing. But it was great to have them here and to get the win for them. It was a good win for us.

"I read Martin's comments before the game saying it was probably the strongest Hamilton squad in nine or 10 years and you could see that.

"They have gone to Ibrox and Easter Road and won, so we knew it was going to be a real test for us but we came through it really well."

Hamilton boss Martin Canning admitted the quick response from Celtic to the leveller had killed the game but was left to rue missed opportunities to test them in the second half.

"I thought we performed well," he said. "We conceded and got back on level terms with a great goal from Reddo, but two goals in a minute kill us.

"To give them two goals in a minute to go 3-1 down, it is a uphill task.

"I said to the boys at half-time to keep disciplined, stay in the game and that the next goal is important.

"If we get that we give ourselves a chance again in the game and we created three or four opportunities.

"We should have at least scored one and if we get to 3-2 it becomes interesting to see how Celtic react, but ultimately two goals in a minute before half-time have killed the game for us."