  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers thanks Celtic supporters for braving the cold 

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic boss says his team came through a tough test to beat Hamilton 3-1.

Gratitude: Rodgers thanked fans.
Gratitude: Rodgers thanked fans. SNS Group

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers saw his side extend their unbeaten domestic run to 69 games with a 3-1 win over Hamilton and then thanked the fans who turned up to watch.

In a match played in freezing conditions, Olivier Ntcham put the hosts ahead before Danny Redmond fired in an equaliser.

James Forrest and Scott Sinclair scored within a minute to give Celtic some comfort before half-time and Accies couldn't get back into the game.

"The first thank you goes to the supporters," Rodgers said. "It probably was a hard decision, with the kettle on and the house roasting and football on the telly.

"So we thank the supporters who came here. It was absolutely freezing. But it was great to have them here and to get the win for them. It was a good win for us.

"I read Martin's comments before the game saying it was probably the strongest Hamilton squad in nine or 10 years and you could see that.

"They have gone to Ibrox and Easter Road and won, so we knew it was going to be a real test for us but we came through it really well."

Hamilton boss Martin Canning admitted the quick response from Celtic to the leveller had killed the game but was left to rue missed opportunities to test them in the second half.

"I thought we performed well," he said. "We conceded and got back on level terms with a great goal from Reddo, but two goals in a minute kill us.

"To give them two goals in a minute to go 3-1 down, it is a uphill task.

"I said to the boys at half-time to keep disciplined, stay in the game and that the next goal is important.

"If we get that we give ourselves a chance again in the game and we created three or four opportunities.

"We should have at least scored one and if we get to 3-2 it becomes interesting to see how Celtic react, but ultimately two goals in a minute before half-time have killed the game for us."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.