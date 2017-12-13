Archibald relieved as Thistle edge win over Motherwell

Partick Thistle were 3-2 winners at Firhill as they bounced back from defeat at Kilmarnock.

Tension: Archibald saw Motherwell claw two goals back. SNS Group

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald said he felt relieved to have taken three points after his side let a three-goal lead slip against Motherwell.

Thistle had gone 3-0 up within half an hour through goals from Blair Spittal, Ryan Edwards and Conor Sammon but saw Motherwell fight back with second-half goals from Ryan Bowman and Craig Tanner.

Archibald said the response from the visitors was no surprise and he was just happy to see his side secure the win.

"We said at half-time it was a great first half but we knew what was coming - Motherwell did the same up at Ross County a few weeks ago," he said.

"We were well warned with it, but you could see we hadn't won many games this year.

"We dropped deep and there was a bit of fear there. I'm just glad we rode it out and got three points."

The manager had praise for Sammon and Miles Storey but highlighted the contribution of his most recent signing.

"You saw the difference Martin Woods made," Archibald said. "He was outstanding, first half, tired in the second half, but that bit of experience and leadership was outstanding.

"The front two were a real handful, first half, and caused Motherwell a lot of problems. We just couldn't get them any service in the second half."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was pleased with the character his players displayed in the second half but said they gave themselves too much to do.

"We gave them too much," Robinson said. "When you make the individual errors we did in the first half, then you will lose matches - simple.

"The boys who came on did well and the forward players did OK but the first goal we gave away was ridiculous. All three goals were individual errors.

"It's hard to prepare for that. But we showed good character to come back, I have to credit the boys, especially the boys who came on, but you can't give teams a three-goal start."