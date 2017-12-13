  • STV
  • MySTV

Archibald relieved as Thistle edge win over Motherwell

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Partick Thistle were 3-2 winners at Firhill as they bounced back from defeat at Kilmarnock.

Tension: Archibald saw Motherwell claw two goals back.
Tension: Archibald saw Motherwell claw two goals back. SNS Group

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald said he felt relieved to have taken three points after his side let a three-goal lead slip against Motherwell.

Thistle had gone 3-0 up within half an hour through goals from Blair Spittal, Ryan Edwards and Conor Sammon but saw Motherwell fight back with second-half goals from Ryan Bowman and Craig Tanner.

Archibald said the response from the visitors was no surprise and he was just happy to see his side secure the win.

"We said at half-time it was a great first half but we knew what was coming - Motherwell did the same up at Ross County a few weeks ago," he said.

"We were well warned with it, but you could see we hadn't won many games this year.

"We dropped deep and there was a bit of fear there. I'm just glad we rode it out and got three points."

The manager had praise for Sammon and Miles Storey but highlighted the contribution of his most recent signing.

"You saw the difference Martin Woods made," Archibald said. "He was outstanding, first half, tired in the second half, but that bit of experience and leadership was outstanding.

"The front two were a real handful, first half, and caused Motherwell a lot of problems. We just couldn't get them any service in the second half."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was pleased with the character his players displayed in the second half but said they gave themselves too much to do.

"We gave them too much," Robinson said. "When you make the individual errors we did in the first half, then you will lose matches - simple.

"The boys who came on did well and the forward players did OK but the first goal we gave away was ridiculous. All three goals were individual errors.

"It's hard to prepare for that. But we showed good character to come back, I have to credit the boys, especially the boys who came on, but you can't give teams a three-goal start."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.