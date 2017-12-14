Football Talk: Declan John in demand, Windass the thief

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Josh Windass joked that his side had robbed Hibs at Easter Road. SNS

As a midweek Premiership card comes to an end we return to the early transfer speculation.

Not before Josh Windass joked about Rangers stealing all three points at Easter Road, though. The attacker tweeted an image of a robber after his side scraped a 2-1 win over Hibs on Wednesday night.

Left back Declan John may have played his part in the fourth consecutive win for Graeme Murty's team but he could be leaving the club prematurely.

He's on a loan deal until the end of the season but English Championship sides Reading and Leeds are said to both be keen in the Welshman.

