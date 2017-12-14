Louis Moult seals deal for January move to Preston

The striker will leave Motherwell six months before his contract was due to expire.

Exit: Louis Moult could have played his last game for Motherwell. SNS

Louis Moult has sealed a deal with English Championship side Preston North End in a move that will see him leave Motherwell in January.

There had been speculation the goalscorer would sign a pre-contract with Alex Neil's side ahead of his deal coming to an end in the summer.

Moult, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, will join Preston on a three-and-a-half year deal when the winter transfer window opens.

He has not played since the 5-1 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership fixture at the start of December and after being ruled out for a month it could prove to be his final game for Motherwell.

Moult signed for the Fir Park side in summer 2015 and has been a scoring sensation since, netting his 50th Motherwell goal in the 2-0 win over Aberdeen last month.

Manager Stephen Robinson told the Motherwell website: "Louis has made a terrific contribution to this football club. We are sorry to see him go at this stage but he leaves with our thanks and best wishes.

"Louis made clear he would not be extending his stay after the end of the season. So when the offer came from Preston, we had to weigh up whether the money would benefit the club against the risk and reward of keeping him and then allowing him to leave on a free.

"We accepted the offer based on that it would be best for all parties now that a club has agreed a contract with the player."

Club Chairman Jim McMahon added: "We were obviously desperate for the player to stay with us and made him numerous offers over the last twelve months, the last of which being literally everything this club can realistically afford, given our size.

"However, we also understand and appreciate the player was made a life changing offer from Preston and we completely respect his wish and desire to move on now.

"Our manager, along with his recruitment team, have been working on a replacement for some time now and when the window opens, we will look to strengthen our squad in a number of different areas."

Moult has 14 goals to his name so far this season and is equal top goalscorer in the league with eight, alongside Rangers' Alfredo Morelos and Celtic's Scott Sinclair.

Moult also provided 16 assists during his 98 appearances for the club.