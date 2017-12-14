Hibs winger: I'd rather get beaten 4-0 than lose like that

Brandon Barker says the 2-1 defeat to Rangers at Easter Road was difficult to take.

Winger Brandon Barker says it was "horrible" losing 2-1 to Rangers in a game where his side dominated for long periods.

Hibs took the lead at Easter Road through Lewis Stevenson before Josh Windass and Alfredo Morelos struck to give Rangers a half-time lead.

The hosts created numerous chances to score after the break, having a penalty claim denied and with Barker hitting the post twice.

The on-loan Manchester City player bemoaned his side's lack of fortune and said he would rather have suffered a heavy defeat.

"It's worse losing like that," Barker said. "I'd rather get beaten 4-0 than lose a game like that. It was horrible.

"We dominated the game from start to finish, especially the second half when we were all over them from the first whistle.

"It's just one of those days and at the minute it just seems like we're not getting that slice of luck that we need. Hopefully that luck will come soon."

The winger highlighted an incident where Rangers defender David Bates handled the ball but no penalty was given.

"Look at the penalty claim," he said. "It was a stonewall but the ref obviously hasn't seen it.

"Again that is that bit of luck we're missing. We needed the ref to give that to get us back into the game.

"But I'm not going to moan and say we should have got a pen because we could have scored (before that) and won the game 4-2."

He added: "It's annoying when you don't get a decision like that but the game, in our opinion, should have been dead and buried before that.

"I decided before the game to shoot as much as I could but ended up hitting both posts, which is gutting.

"The keeper has made an unbelievable save on the second one but I'll just need to go again and shoot some more on Saturday."