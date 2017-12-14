Louis Moult: Joining Preston is 'step in right direction'

The Motherwell striker will move to the English Championship club in January.

Louis Moult says moving to English Championship side Preston North End is a "step in the right direction".

The Motherwell striker has put pen to paper on a deal to leave Fir Park in January, six months before his contract was due to end.

He returns to his home nation after two and a half years in Scotland and with 50 goals under his belt.

Speaking to Motherwell's club media, Moult shared his excitement ahead of the move.

"I can't wait to get going, I'll be honest with you," he said.

"In my career path it's a step in the right direction with Championship football. I can't wait to get going with Preston. First and foremost it's a massive compliment Championship clubs were looking at me.

"Preston have come and got me, and that shows how much they want me in the door by paying a fee. I appreciate that and it's up to me to repay the faith they have shown in me."

Moult could have played his last game for Motherwell, having been ruled out of action for a month with a hamstring injury, but he appreciates the chance to say goodbye to his teammates regardless.

"It's a strange one because it's happened so quickly and it's happened before January," he said.

"You don't normally get to say your goodbyes when you go.

"It's a little bit of a different one on a personal note but it's a good one and I can show my appreciation to the football club, the fans and everyone around the club."

He added how much his time in Scotland has meant to him in both a personal and professional sense, saying he will always have fond memories of his spell north of the border.

"This football club has been ridiculous for me in terms of personal, my family, on and off the pitch," Moult said.

"It was the right move for me and I've enjoyed every moment of it. If you were to say I would have scored 50 goals in two and a half seasons I would have laughed at you.

"But it's not just that, that's probably the icing on the cake on a personal note. There's been life experiences as well for me and my family. We had a baby here and my other daughter has grown up here."