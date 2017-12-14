  • STV
  • MySTV

Louis Moult: Joining Preston is 'step in right direction'

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Motherwell striker will move to the English Championship club in January.

Highlight: Louis Moult says one of his favourite moments was scoring against Rangers in the 2017 League Cup semi final.
Highlight: Louis Moult says one of his favourite moments was scoring against Rangers in the 2017 League Cup semi final. SNS

Louis Moult says moving to English Championship side Preston North End is a "step in the right direction".

The Motherwell striker has put pen to paper on a deal to leave Fir Park in January, six months before his contract was due to end.

He returns to his home nation after two and a half years in Scotland and with 50 goals under his belt.

Speaking to Motherwell's club media, Moult shared his excitement ahead of the move.

"I can't wait to get going, I'll be honest with you," he said.

"In my career path it's a step in the right direction with Championship football. I can't wait to get going with Preston. First and foremost it's a massive compliment Championship clubs were looking at me.

"Preston have come and got me, and that shows how much they want me in the door by paying a fee. I appreciate that and it's up to me to repay the faith they have shown in me."

'I can't wait to get going, I'll be honest with you.'
Louis Moult

Moult could have played his last game for Motherwell, having been ruled out of action for a month with a hamstring injury, but he appreciates the chance to say goodbye to his teammates regardless.

"It's a strange one because it's happened so quickly and it's happened before January," he said.

"You don't normally get to say your goodbyes when you go.

"It's a little bit of a different one on a personal note but it's a good one and I can show my appreciation to the football club, the fans and everyone around the club."

He added how much his time in Scotland has meant to him in both a personal and professional sense, saying he will always have fond memories of his spell north of the border.

"This football club has been ridiculous for me in terms of personal, my family, on and off the pitch," Moult said.

"It was the right move for me and I've enjoyed every moment of it. If you were to say I would have scored 50 goals in two and a half seasons I would have laughed at you.

"But it's not just that, that's probably the icing on the cake on a personal note. There's been life experiences as well for me and my family. We had a baby here and my other daughter has grown up here."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.