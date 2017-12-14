Graham Dorrans out for up to three months after surgery

The Rangers midfielder underwent surgery on an ankle injury in London this week.

Blow: Dorrans will be a long-term absentee. SNS Group

Rangers midfielder Graham Dorrans will be out of action for up to three months after undergoing ankle surgery.

The player was in London this week where he underwent the procedure on Wednesday.

Dorrans limped out of Rangers' 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock at Ibrox in October and hasn't been in first team action since.

If out for three months, Dorrans would not only miss the Glasgow derby against Celtic on December 30 but would also be a serious doubt for the match against Brendan Rodgers' side at Ibrox on March 10.

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty confirmed earlier this week that Dorrans was seeing a specialist for a second time and that there was no expected comeback date for the attacking midfielder. He had previously said that the club had been told surgery wouldn't be required.

"He has seen a consultant and had a scan down south," Murty said in mid-November.

"He has a positive resolution for us so we can move forward now. We're not going to have an invasive solution to it so that's really positive for us.

"I haven't got a timescale at the moment for you but as soon as I get one it will come out."

Prior to his injury, the 30-year old had been a threat in Pedro Caixinha's side, scoring five times in thirteen games.