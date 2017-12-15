Football Talk: Rangers eye Murphy, Celtic chase Musonda

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Target: Rangers are looking at Murphy SNS Group

There are still 15 doors left to open on the transfer window advent calendar but that doesn't mean we have to wait until January 1 for signing news.

Rangers' recruitment is all down to director of football Mark Allen with the club yet to appoint a permanent manager and he's being linked with an interest in ex-Motherwell star Jamie Murphy.

Of course the Ibrox club aren't the only ones looking to strengthen next month and Brendan Rodgers is said to be reviving his interest in Chelsea's Charly Musonda. The Belgian attacker signed a new deal at Stamford Bridge recently but is believed to be pushing for a loan move to get regular football.

Ross County have seen the benefits of snapping up Chris Eagles on a free transfer and Owen Coyle has said that's the standard of player he's looking to add next month while Kilmarnock are reportedly offering a trial to former Spurs defender Sebastian Bassong.

Away from the transfer tales, the future of the national stadium has been up for debate and Scottish FA board member Mike Mulraney has insisted that the governing body isn't bluffing about considering leaving Hampden. Rangers have been hit with the news that Graham Dorrans is out for three months while Neil Lennon has some pretty sharp criticism for his goalkeeper after Hibs lost to the Ibrox side on Wednesday.

