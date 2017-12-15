  • STV
Levein: Hearts must score at least twice against Celtic

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Jam Tarts boss says he expects the Hoops to grab at least one goal on Sunday.

Craig Levein: The Hearts boss has seen his side win back-to-back games at Tynecastle Park.
Hearts boss Craig Levein says his side will have to score at least twice if they are to be the team that brings Celtic's unbeaten run to an end.

The Hoops, who will extend their domestic streak without a loss to 70 games should they avoid defeat to the Jam Tarts, have scored in every domestic game since Brendan Rodgers' arrival in Glasgow last summer.

Such a rich vein of form in front of goal means Levein will be briefing his side that one goal will not be enough to overcome the champions.

"I think we'll need to score twice at least, that's my view."

He added: "They are the best team in the league, it's a remarkable statistic.

"They've not dropped off for two seasons almost which is remarkable but they have at times been close to losing matches.

"We have to be at our max and Celtic not at their best."

'There has been evidence of Celtic drawing matches lately and there being opportunities but if they turn up and are at their best it will be tough.'
Craig Levein

Celtic narrowly avoided defeat to Hibs at Easter Road in their last away game, with defender Mikael Lustig clearing off his own line in the dying moments to keep the score at 2-2.

Last month, Scott Sinclair also scored a late penalty to salvage a draw against Motherwell.

While Levein wants his players to take confidence from other team's near misses, he says Rodgers' men still pose an intimidating prospect.

He said: "I think they still are (intimidating). When they want to turn it on, they can. They could have lost at Easter Road but they could also have been four or 5-0 up as well.

"We have to rely on them missing chances and making mistakes defensively but that happens in football."

Levein added: "One day a team will stop this run, hopefully we can do it.

"There has been evidence of them lately drawing matches and there being opportunities for other teams but if they turn up and are at their best it will be tough.

"But we have gained confidence from recent weeks."

