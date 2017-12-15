Kenny Miller could miss Rangers' clash with Celtic

The forward has been sidelined with a hamstring injury and may not return before the break.

Blow: Miller is likely to miss four games. SNS Group

Rangers forward Kenny Miller could miss the remaining games of 2017, including the derby against Celtic.

Miller was stretchered off early in Rangers' 2-1 win at Hibs on Wednesday and caretaker manager Graeme Murty confirmed he suffered a hamstring injury.

The veteran forward underwent a scan on Friday morning and while his exact return date is unknown, Murty thinks a return this year is unlikely.

Rangers play St Johnstone on Saturday, followed by games against Kilmarnock and Motherwell in quick succession before facing Celtic away on December 30.

"He's been for a scan today," Murty said. "I'm going to go in and see the physio staff but I don't think the radiologist has read the scan yet but he has been and checked out his hamstring.

"We're hopeful that it's not as big as it looks. It looked big. But he's got some quite good range so we're hoping he isn't going to be out for too long.

"The end of the year may come a little bit too soon for him at Celtic but we'll have our fingers crossed and see how he progresses."