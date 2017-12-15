The Rangers caretaker boss says recent results are "a start" but there is progress to be made.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5681852712001-murty-four-wins-is-nothing-in-the-history-of-rangers.jpg" />

Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has said that the team won't get carried away with their four-match winning run.

A 2-1 win against Hibernian on Wednesday made it 12 points from a possible 12 for Murty in recent games, after the team had gone a year without winning three games on the bounce.

The coach played down the importance of the run, saying that he preferred to look forward and work on extending it.

"We haven't always hit the heights that we would like but going and winning four games is a good start," Murty said.

"It's a nice step but it's no more than that. We will certainly not hear the players showing any satisfaction, more a determination to go and extend a good points haul.

"We want to go and do that. What we've done so far is put a nice marker down but no more than that.

"Four games in this club's history isn't a great deal. What we have to do is reach the right levels of performance and we will pick up points from that, not be too worried about what people outside are saying."

The manner of the victory at Easter Road in midweek saw some fans comparing Murty's game management to that of Walter Smith and while he laughed off that comparison, he revealed that he had taken advice from the former manager.

"I do speak to Walter," he said. "He was actually in the academy office the other day.

"We were just sitting having a chat and, to be perfectly honest, listening to the maestro talk for an hour isn't long enough. You could sit and listen to him all day just because of the depth of his knowledge and the depth of his feeling for the club.

"It's always a privilege and an honour to listen to someone like that. I would be naive and not just a little arrogant not to go into that with the most open mind possible."

Asked if he was staring to think he could do the job long-term, Murty said: "No, because you're never more than two bad results away from being the worst manager in the history of the game. I know that and I'm not getting carried away."