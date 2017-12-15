Derek McInnes: Hibs in good shape to challenge at top

The Aberdeen boss says his side will be ready for a team that has impressed this season.

Respect: Derek McInnes is impressed with Neil Lennon's Hibs. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has praised Neil Lennon for the work he has done with Hibernian and says the side will be looking to push them in the league this season.

The sides meet at Pittodrie on Saturday with Hibs in fourth place, six points behind the Dons.

Under McInnes, Aberdeen have finished as league runners-up for the past three seasons and he knows the Edinburgh side have them in their sights.

"I think Hibs have certainly added to the league this year," the Dons boss said. "I think Neil's got them going well.

"The bounce they've had from promotion and winning the cup the year before that is evident and I think they've taken to the Premiership well, which I thought they would do given their experience.

"They're similar to my Aberdeen team from the first couple of years. I think Neil's got the best out of players that were already at the club and he's added good experience.

"He's got good wide players similar to what we were a few years ago."

He added: "He's got the club moving in the right way, the supporters are turning out in good numbers. They'll be challenging at the top end of the table right throughout to the end of the season, I think.

"That said, I think what we've got is a real opportunity to win a game against a team we feel will be around us.

"I think it's clear from what they're saying and what they believe that they think they can be the next best team to Celtic this season.

"Performances that they've given until now will give him every confidence that they can be that team."

Despite his admiration for Hibs, wins over Aberdeen and Dundee have McInnes pleased with how his side stand right now.

"We're in a good place," he said. "We're used to being where we are in the league and we have that experience and knowhow.

"Hopefully on the back of the last couple of games with the performances and the clean sheets we take the confidence from that into the game and set about the challenge of beating a very good team."