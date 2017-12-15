  • STV
  • MySTV

Derek McInnes: Hibs in good shape to challenge at top

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle tyrone smith tyrone smith

The Aberdeen boss says his side will be ready for a team that has impressed this season.

Respect: Derek McInnes is impressed with Neil Lennon's Hibs.
Respect: Derek McInnes is impressed with Neil Lennon's Hibs. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has praised Neil Lennon for the work he has done with Hibernian and says the side will be looking to push them in the league this season.

The sides meet at Pittodrie on Saturday with Hibs in fourth place, six points behind the Dons. 

Under McInnes, Aberdeen have finished as league runners-up for the past three seasons and he knows the Edinburgh side have them in their sights.

"I think Hibs have certainly added to the league this year," the Dons boss said.  "I think Neil's got them going well. 

"The bounce they've had from promotion and winning the cup the year before that is evident and I think they've taken to the Premiership well, which I thought they would do given their experience.

"They're similar to my Aberdeen team from the first couple of years. I think Neil's got the best out of players that were already at the club and he's added good experience. 

"He's got good wide players similar to what we were a few years ago."

He added: "He's got the club moving in the right way, the supporters are turning out in good numbers. They'll be challenging at the top end of the table right throughout to the end of the season, I think.

"That said, I think what we've got is a real opportunity to win a game against a team we feel will be around us. 

"I think it's clear from what they're saying and what they believe that they think they can be the next best team to Celtic this season.

"Performances that they've given until now will give him every confidence that they can be that team."

Despite his admiration for Hibs, wins over Aberdeen and Dundee have McInnes pleased with how his side stand right now.

"We're in a good place," he said. "We're used to being where we are in the league and we have that experience and knowhow.

"Hopefully on the back of the last couple of games with the performances and the clean sheets we take the confidence from that into the game and set about the challenge of beating a very good team."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.