Lennon: Aberdeen got 'huge lift' from McInnes staying

The Hibs head coach is preparing to challenge a 'rejuvenated' Dons side.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon believes his players are going to face a "rejuvenated" Aberdeen side at Pittodrie this weekend.

The Dons have won two games since Derek McInnes turned down Rangers' approach about their managerial vacancy.

Lennon says that has been a shot in the arm for players after a spell of bumpy form.

He pointed to their midweek victory at McDiarmid Park as proof the side is back to their best.

"It's a very impressive result to go there and win 3-0," he said.

"St Johnstone is not an easy place to go so they look to have their form and their mojo back and I think that's down to the manager.

"They have had a huge lift from Derek staying."

'We have made huge strides in a short period of time but we can't rest on our laurels and get patronising pats on the back either.' Neil Lennon

Lennon is hoping to get his side back on track after they lost to Rangers on Wednesday.

Despite having praised his side's performance he has set targets and wants them to rack up points regardless of the opposition.

"We have made huge strides in a short period of time but we can't rest on our laurels and get patronising pats on the back either," he said.

"We want to at least finish in the top four and that means winning games and performing against all the teams, not just against the top two or three.

"We have had a tough week in terms of the way the fixtures have panned out - this is our third game in six days against the top three - but we're very much looking forward to the game against what looks like a rejuvenated Aberdeen team."