  • STV
  • MySTV

Lennon: Aberdeen got 'huge lift' from McInnes staying

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Jamie Borthwick Jamie Borthwick

The Hibs head coach is preparing to challenge a 'rejuvenated' Dons side.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon believes his players are going to face a "rejuvenated" Aberdeen side at Pittodrie this weekend.

The Dons have won two games since Derek McInnes turned down Rangers' approach about their managerial vacancy.

Lennon says that has been a shot in the arm for players after a spell of bumpy form.

He pointed to their midweek victory at McDiarmid Park as proof the side is back to their best.

"It's a very impressive result to go there and win 3-0," he said.

"St Johnstone is not an easy place to go so they look to have their form and their mojo back and I think that's down to the manager.

"They have had a huge lift from Derek staying."

'We have made huge strides in a short period of time but we can't rest on our laurels and get patronising pats on the back either.'
Neil Lennon

Lennon is hoping to get his side back on track after they lost to Rangers on Wednesday. 

Despite having praised his side's performance he has set targets and wants them to rack up points regardless of the opposition.

"We have made huge strides in a short period of time but we can't rest on our laurels and get patronising pats on the back either," he said.

"We want to at least finish in the top four and that means winning games and performing against all the teams, not just against the top two or three.

"We have had a tough week in terms of the way the fixtures have panned out - this is our third game in six days against the top three - but we're very much looking forward to the game against what looks like a rejuvenated Aberdeen team."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.