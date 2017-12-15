  • STV
Rodgers: Brown forces young players to raise their game

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Celtic boss likened the impact his captain has on opponents to Steven Gerrard.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes Scott Brown has a similar impact on opponents as his former skipper at Liverpool, Steven Gerrard.

The Scottish champions take on Hearts on Sunday, with 16-year-old midfield duo Anthony McDonald and Harry Cochrane hoping to build on starring performances in the midweek win over Dundee.

Cochrane has talked of his excitement at testing himself against Brown this week.

Rodgers believes young players raise their game in an effort to showcase their credentials against the Scotland captain in a similar fashion to what he experienced while managing Gerrard at Anfield.

He said: "Browny always invites that because of the type of player he is. I have seen it over many years working with Steven Gerrard.

"Every player that came up against Steven would raise their game ten to 15% because they are up against a top player, and Browny has the same effect up here.

"Every week, every player who comes up against him knows how good he is so they always see it as a real test. Whether is it the young guy at Hearts or some of the other players, Browny faces that every week."

He added: "That's why it's remarkable how well Scott Brown has done here because of the challenge he has had for the last ten-plus years of everyone that he is up against."

"Good players will always invite that and it is great that the young guy has that ambition to want to do well."

Rodgers, who started his coaching career developing young players at Chelsea, has been impressed by the conveyor belt of talent at Tynecastle Park.

The Hoops manager said counterpart Craig Levein deserves praise for offering youngsters such as McDonald and Cochrane opportunities at first-team level.

"When they were looking for a manager Hearts were very sensible in putting in someone like Craig with his experience," he said.

"It was a really sensible decision to put him in place and having that knowledge of the youth system, I am sure that Hearts will reap the rewards for that.

"I was very impressed with the young boy Harry Cochrane in a pre-season game against Linfield and each time I have seen him he looks to have the right personality.

"So it has to be applauded. Hearts are a big club and having that faith in the young players is always important."

