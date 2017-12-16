Form and fitness guide for weekend's Premiership matches

Aberdeen host Hibs in Saturday's early kick off, while Hearts face Celtic on Sunday.

Rangers captain Kenny Miller lies stricken after pulling his hamstring. SNS

With a punishing run of festive fixtures well underway, Scottish Premiership bosses are looking to juggle the long-term fitness of their stars with an immediate craving for three points.

Aberdeen host Hibs in Saturday's early kick off, before eight other sides brave the winter cold looking to secure important wins.

Sunday's sole match sees champions Celtic travel to the capital to take on Hearts.

Here we run the rule over form and fitness before the weekend's fixtures.

Aberdeen v Hibernian, Saturday, 12.30pm

Hibs midfielder John McGinn and Aberdeen's Kenny McLean vie for possession in the middle of the park. SNS

Aberdeen

Injuries: Frank Ross (ankle) to be assessed; Greg Tansey (groin) out.

Form: WLLWW

Hibernian

Injuries: Liam Fontaine (ankle) and Danny Swanson (knee).

Form: LDWDL

Dundee v Partick Thistle, Saturday, 3pm

Dundee

Injuries: Roarie Deacon (leg) major doubt; James McPake (out).

Form: DWWLL

Partick Thistle

Injuries: Martin Woods (fatigue) doubtful; Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya (all knee), Christie Elliott (ankle) and Abdul Osman (shoulder) out.

Form: LDLLW

Kilmarnock v Motherwell, Saturday, 3pm

Kilmarnock's Iain Wilson fouls Motherwell forward Ryan Bowman in the box. SNS

Kilmarnock

Injuries: Gordon Greer (groin)

Form: DLWWD

Motherwell

Injuries: Elliot Frear major doubt Trevor Carson (shoulder), Chris Cadden (hamstring), Peter Hartley (foot), Alex Fisher (concussion), Ellis Plummer and Louis Moult (both hamstring)

Form: WDLLL

Hamilton v Ross County, Saturday, 3pm

Hamilton

Injuries: Ali Crawford to be assessed; Michael Devlin (cruciate and chest injuries).

Form: WDDLL

Ross County

Injuries: Sean Kelly major doubt, Michael Gardyne to be assessed.

Suspension: Ross Draper

Form: LDLLD

Rangers v St Johnstone, Saturday, 3pm

Rangers attacker Carlos Pena and St Johnstone midfielder Chris Millar collide. SNS

Rangers

Injuries: Kenny Miller (hamstring), Graham Dorrans (ankle), Lee Wallace (groin) and Jordon Rossiter (knee) all out.

Form: LWWWW

St Johnstone

Injuries: Murray Davidson (knee), Brian Easton (knee) and Aaron Comrie (hamstring) all out; Callum Hendry (sickness) doubtful.

Suspended: Michael O'Halloran (parent club)

Form: LWLWL

Hearts v Celtic

Hearts

Injuries: Arnoud Djoum (achilles), Jamie Walker (hamstring), Aaron Hughes (calf), Rory Currie (knee) out.

Suspension: John Souttar

Form: DDDWW

Celtic

Injuries: Tom Rogic (knee), Patrick Roberts (hamstring) out.

Form: WDWDW