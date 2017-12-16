Form and fitness guide for weekend's Premiership matches
Aberdeen host Hibs in Saturday's early kick off, while Hearts face Celtic on Sunday.
With a punishing run of festive fixtures well underway, Scottish Premiership bosses are looking to juggle the long-term fitness of their stars with an immediate craving for three points.
Aberdeen host Hibs in Saturday's early kick off, before eight other sides brave the winter cold looking to secure important wins.
Sunday's sole match sees champions Celtic travel to the capital to take on Hearts.
Here we run the rule over form and fitness before the weekend's fixtures.
Aberdeen v Hibernian, Saturday, 12.30pm
Aberdeen
Injuries: Frank Ross (ankle) to be assessed; Greg Tansey (groin) out.
Form: WLLWW
Hibernian
Injuries: Liam Fontaine (ankle) and Danny Swanson (knee).
Form: LDWDL
Dundee v Partick Thistle, Saturday, 3pm
Dundee
Injuries: Roarie Deacon (leg) major doubt; James McPake (out).
Form: DWWLL
Partick Thistle
Injuries: Martin Woods (fatigue) doubtful; Stuart Bannigan, Callum Booth, Mustapha Dumbuya (all knee), Christie Elliott (ankle) and Abdul Osman (shoulder) out.
Form: LDLLW
Kilmarnock v Motherwell, Saturday, 3pm
Kilmarnock
Injuries: Gordon Greer (groin)
Form: DLWWD
Motherwell
Injuries: Elliot Frear major doubt Trevor Carson (shoulder), Chris Cadden (hamstring), Peter Hartley (foot), Alex Fisher (concussion), Ellis Plummer and Louis Moult (both hamstring)
Form: WDLLL
Hamilton v Ross County, Saturday, 3pm
Hamilton
Injuries: Ali Crawford to be assessed; Michael Devlin (cruciate and chest injuries).
Form: WDDLL
Ross County
Injuries: Sean Kelly major doubt, Michael Gardyne to be assessed.
Suspension: Ross Draper
Form: LDLLD
Rangers v St Johnstone, Saturday, 3pm
Rangers
Injuries: Kenny Miller (hamstring), Graham Dorrans (ankle), Lee Wallace (groin) and Jordon Rossiter (knee) all out.
Form: LWWWW
St Johnstone
Injuries: Murray Davidson (knee), Brian Easton (knee) and Aaron Comrie (hamstring) all out; Callum Hendry (sickness) doubtful.
Suspended: Michael O'Halloran (parent club)
Form: LWLWL
Hearts v Celtic
Hearts
Injuries: Arnoud Djoum (achilles), Jamie Walker (hamstring), Aaron Hughes (calf), Rory Currie (knee) out.
Suspension: John Souttar
Form: DDDWW
Celtic
Injuries: Tom Rogic (knee), Patrick Roberts (hamstring) out.
Form: WDWDW