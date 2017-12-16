A full list of pitch inspections and postponed fixtures

Some of Saturday's SPFL matches are under threat due to the winter weather.

Celtic's Lennoxtown training facilities in the winter weather. SNS

As we enter the winter months and coldest weeks of the season many SPFL matches are falling foul of the weather.

Keep up to date with which games are under question before wrapping up and heading to the ground.

We'll update this as the day goes on as referees inspect the pitches and make last-minute decisions on the day's fixtures.

Premiership

It's all good in the Premiership so far, all five fixtures are going ahead.

Championship

Livingston v Morton: Postponed due to frozen pitch.

League One

Alloa v Arbroath: Postponed due to frozen pitch.

League Two

Montrose v Elgin: Game on after passing a pitch inspection.

Berwick Rangers v Peterhead: Postponed due to frozen pitch.

Cowdenbeath v Clyde: Postponed due to frozen pitch.