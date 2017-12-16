A full summary of Saturday's Scottish Premiership results

There were five top flight fixtures on the penultimate Saturday before Christmas.

Hibs fans got into the festive spirit at Pittodrie. SNS

Dundee 3-0 Partick Thistle

Dundee took all three points in the crucial bottom of the table clash with Partick Thistle, winning 3-0 at Dens Park.

Sofien Moussa netted twice from the spot with Mark O'Hare also hitting home. The victory moves Dundee above Ross County and into 10th place in the Premiership table.

Hamilton Accies 3-2 Ross County

There was drama at New Douglas Park in a five-goal thriller which also had two red cards.

Dougie Imrie opened the scoring for the home side before Ross County equalised in the 73rd minute from the penalty spot.

That led to a packed final 20 minutes with Georgios Sarris and Kenny van der Weg making it 2-2 before Jamie Lindsay's own goal in the 89th minute gifted Accies all three points

Michael Gardyne was sent off for the visitors after two bookable offences while Giannis Skondras was dismissed for violent conduct in a separate incident.

Kilmarnock 1-0 Motherwell

Scott Boyd struck the only goal of the game between Kilmarnock and Motherwell at Rugby Park.

He netted three minutes before the break with a right-footed shot from six yards out. The result moves Kilmarnock to within a point of Motherwell in the table.

Rangers 1-3 St Johnstone

Graeme Murty's side ended a run of four games without defeat by losing 3-1 to St Johnstone at Ibrox.

Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring for the home side after just five minutes but it took just another five for the visitors to equalise through Blair Alston.

Denny Johnstone and Graham Cummins completed the victory for the Saints' first win in 11 games.

Aberdeen 4-1 Hibs

It was the Gary Mackay-Steven show in the lunchtime kick off at Pittodrie.

The winger was the stand out performer as he hit a hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Neil Lennon's men. It came after he had teed up Dons captain Graeme Shinnie to open the scoring.

The result moves them to within two points of Celtic who play Hearts on Sunday.