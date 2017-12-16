McInnes: Mackay-Steven should watch re-runs of performance

The Aberdeen boss says the star of the show against Hibs should use it as motivation.

Ryan Christie and Gary Mackay-Steven celebrate at Pittodrie. SNS

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes hailed the contribution of Gary Mackay-Steven in his side's 4-1 win over Hibs, saying he should repeatedly watch it back and use it as personal motivation.

The winger scored a hat-trick and provided an assist for the Dons' opening goal in what was an outstanding solo display.

The 27-year-old has failed to hold down a regular place in the team since joining from Celtic in the summer but McInnes says he has the potential to become a permanent replacement for the club's former goalscoring wingers.

"I believe in Gary and I was really keen to get him here," the manager said after the win at Pittodrie.



"He should watch a copy of that game time and time again because I think he has the potential to do that more often.

"What we have had here in the last few years is good wide players, who we have had a real level of trust and dependability to play in that position.

"In Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes, I could count on one hand the amount of times they never did their job well in the side.

"What they also did was carry a goal threat. I have always felt Gary was a good finisher and we saw that here, he just needs to show that more often and hit the heights he is capable of."

The Dons' victory was their third in a row following McInnes' decision to shun Rangers and remain in charge at Pittodrie.

The Aberdeen manager was delighted with both his team's display and individual performances.

McInnes added: "When you put into context the level of opposition, it may well have been our best performance this season.

"I thought we were very good from the first minute. We were very bright and really tenacious with our pressing, and we defended with concentration and aggression.

"We carried a threat and got our goals at good times. There were a lot of good players on show for both teams but I thought we had the better performers individually and as a team we were excellent."