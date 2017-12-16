Neil Lennon: Cowdenbeath would have beaten Hibs today

The manager was unhappy with his side's 4-1 defeat to Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Neil Lennon was left frustrated at Pittodrie. SNS

Furious Hibs boss Neil Lennon blasted his players' display at Pittodrie, claiming even a League Two team would have beaten them.

They were defeated 4-1 by Aberdeen who benefited from an on-fire Gary Mackay-Steven scoring three and setting up one of the goals.

The result left Lennon angry after they failed to close the gap on Rangers and remained fourth in the Premiership table.

Lennon said: "First of all, I congratulate Aberdeen. They wanted it more, played the better football and were superior to us in all departments.

"However, Cowdenbeath would have beaten us today with the attitude that we showed in the game.

"We were abject, weak physically and mentally, really really poor and I have never seen that from my team before. It was unacceptable.

"We started off alright but as soon as we conceded the first goal, we had gone. I did not see one spark from any player."