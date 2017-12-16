  • STV
Robinson: We will put arm around Griffiths after blunder

The Motherwell stand-in keeper palmed the ball into Scott Boyd's path for the winner.

Kilmarnock's Scott Boyd opens the scoring after his shot his off the inside of Motherwell's Steven Hammell's leg. SNS

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson promised to "put an arm round" Russell Griffiths after his second-choice goalkeeper's mistake handed Kilmarnock three points at Rugby Park.

Griffiths could only palm Chris Burke's 42nd-minute corner out to Scott Boyd and the defender forced home from close range to earn Killie a 1-0 victory.

The former Everton goalkeeper, who is standing in as Trevor Carson nurses a shoulder injury, made good saves from substitutes Jordan Jones and Greg Kiltie but his opposite number, Jamie MacDonald, played a key role in protecting Kilmarnock's lead.

Robinson said: "We played superbly well and dominated large parts of the game. We have got punished again for a mistake.

"Russell has got to be stronger from the cross but he makes up for it at the end with a great save. He's a young goalie, he has got to learn.

"We win together, we lose together. We will put an arm round him, you have to try and deal with that.

"He is a kid, he is 21 years of age, he has played a limited amount of football, and we have to put an arm round him and make sure he goes again on Saturday."

Killie boss Steve Clarke was delighted with his side's resolve as they held on for consecutive home wins.

"It's always good when you win a game like that," he said. "I'm sure it wasn't very pleasing on the eye but it was entertaining, both teams had a right go. It was always going to be a scrappy goal to win it, and we are just glad we got the goal.

"The boys have always shown character since I got here, which is good. They obviously have a bit more confidence now and feel better about themselves playing the game. And when you have got that confidence and desire, you can always dig out a result.

"And you need to work really hard to keep a clean sheet against Motherwell, because they continue asking you questions, the ball keeps going into your box. Credit to the team for defending so well and bravely. You have to stick your head in where it hurts and they did that."

