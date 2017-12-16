  • STV
  • MySTV

Alan Archibald frustrated by Thistle's individual errors

STV

Partick Thistle lost 3-0 to relegation rivals Dundee in the bottom of the table clash.

Alan Archibald did not enjoy what he was watching at Dens Park.
Alan Archibald did not enjoy what he was watching at Dens Park. SNS

Alan Archibald was left frustrated by individual errors that cost Partick Thistle dearly in a 3-0 defeat away to relegation rivals Dundee. 

Daniel Devine gave away two penalties on what proved a testing afternoon for Alan Archibald's men that sees the gap at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership table extended to two points. 

Sofien Moussa dispatched both penalties, while Mark O'Hara was also on target in a confident and encouraging performance for Dundee, but the nature of a 10th league defeat left Archibald frustrated just days after what might have been a season-turning win over Motherwell. 

"We didn't start the game well enough," he said. "I think we just thought we were going to turn up and have a similar start to the other night, and we have to earn that. 

"We did that against Motherwell, but a few players thought we were going to do the same and it doesn't work like that in football, you have to work hard and win your individual battles and we didn't do that."

He added: "We will be adrift, no doubt about that, we have told the players that. 

"You have got to eradicate the errors. We didn't play well and I'm not going to disguise that fact but you can't keep making individual errors. 

"We gave away two penalties, I've not seen them back but we've given the referee a decision to make and that's killed us." 

It was a welcome three points for Dundee, who move out of the bottom two and bounced back from a defeat to Hearts on Tuesday night that left manager Neil McCann fuming with his players, and he was delighted to see the immediate response. 

He said: "I'm smiling. I didn't hide that I was so disappointed (on Tuesday), I've said it in a load of interviews about a lack of application and responsibility. 

"I think we showed that when the application is right, we look a right good side so I am really happy with the performance and some really good individual performances in a great team performance. 

"The main thing for me was the energy levels. We broke forward with unbelievable good purpose and that put Partick on the back foot." 

The Dee boss, whose side moved four points clear of the Jags, added: "It was total team performance. 

"From how poor we were on Tuesday night, to flip it to how good we were says a lot about them."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.