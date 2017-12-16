Coyle: Accies defeat one of my career's biggest travesties

The Ross County manager called the 3-2 result in South Lanarkshire an 'emotional game'.

Owen Coyle was not a happy man in Hamilton. SNS

Ross County manager Owen Coyle was so frustrated his side failed to pick up at least a point in Hamilton he called it "one of the biggest travesties" of his career.

The Highlanders lost 3-2 to Accies at New Douglas Park, making it six games in a row without a win.

Jamie Lindsay's 89th-minute own goal handed the home side all three points amid a dramatic closing stages of the match.

Dougie Imrie and Georgios Sarris had both given Accies the lead, with County levelling twice through Craig Curran and Van der Weg.

Coyle said: "To leave with no points... that is probably one of the biggest travesties ever in my career.

"I am always loath to be critical of officials because they have such a tough job, but my goodness some of the key decisions... wow.

"I could say a lot more, but I am trying to keep my temper in check. Some of the stuff that went on was there for everyone to see.

"In my opinion, I just thought some of the stuff which went against us was incredible.

"I do have to say for me there is no place for that. At the end of the day, it is an emotional game. There is certainly no place in the game for that and I have told them that, quite clearly."