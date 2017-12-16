Replay will make Murty want to put 'fist through a screen'

  • STV
Interim Rangers boss Graeme Murty was furious at his side's 2-1 defeat to St Johnstone.

Caretaker boss Graeme Murty admits the goals St Johnstone scored in the 3-1 win over Rangers might have him wanting to put his "fist through a screen" in frustration.

The home side went into the game on the back of four successive Scottish Premiership wins and had their sights on a fifth after striker Alfredo Morelos scored five minutes in.

However, midfielder Blair Alston thundered in a leveller five minutes later and second-half goals from Denny Johnstone and his replacement Graham Cummins within a minute of coming on gave the visitors their first league win at Ibrox since 1971.

"I was disappointed with all the goals to be honest and when I go away and have a look at them in more detail I will probably find it really hard not to put my fist through a screen," said Murty, whose side dropped into third place behind Aberdeen and Celtic.

"That display of emotion will just be for me. It is just understanding that we showed the players what St Johnstone were going to try and do and the goals came from that scenario.

"That is the annoying part for me, not necessarily that they happened but the manner that we allowed them to happen. All three goals were quite poor."

The Ibrox club's under-20s coach described the defeat as a reality check. He said: "We didn't get to a level of intensity, quality, aggression with or without the ball and that is really hard to take considering the level they have managed to get to in the last four games.

"The players have got nothing to say, there is nothing that they can say that will mean anything.

"Actions speak louder than words and today actions weren't strong enough for this football club.

"Sometimes in the big games, when Aberdeen come here and the atmosphere is fantastic and they want to go toe-to-toe with you, it is easy to get to that level.

"When you are 'expected' to win and 'expected' to put on a performance it takes a different kind of bravery and different level of intensity.

"Possibly it is a little bit of a reality check for myself and the players as to where we are on this journey.

"I will look at myself first and foremost as to what I did for the players but also it is time for the players to go away and in a considered fashion look at what they need to do better."

Wright was keen to stress that St Johnstone's victory, which took them into sixth place, was deserved.

The Northern Irishman said: "I don't think you will see a better trio of goals in one game. They are all superb from our point of view.

"It was a good response from Wednesday night (a 3-0 defeat by Aberdeen).

"We talked about being brave on the ball and we had good periods of possession against a side on form so delighted would be an understatement.

"When you come here and score three goals it is no fluke. We passed the ball better and I always think if you pass the ball well you will get opportunities."

