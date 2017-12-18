The forward believes the national team should tour stadiums around the country.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5686319718001-steven-naismith-in-favour-of-scotland-leaving-hampden.jpg" />

Steven Naismith says he would be in favour of Scotland playing their international matches away from Hampden after 2020.

The Scottish FA's lease on the stadium ends in three seasons' time and a decision is still to be made on where games will be hosted.

Naismith, who missed October's World Cup qualifiers through injury, believes it could be financially beneficial to tour the best stadiums in the country instead of staying in Mount Florida or building a new ground.

"There has been a few games when I thought the atmosphere [at Hampden] was incredible but I think it does need to be full," he said.

"It needs a great crowd to get it going and it is probably the spaces behind the goals that doesn't have a great impact.

"My dad and my grandparents wouldn't thank me for saying it but I think if everything was right they should move and use the facilities that we've got.

"If it worked financially and all the rest of it then you could use that money on a better system for creating great players."

Naismith, who was speaking as he helped charity Loaves and Fishes serve Christmas dinner to homeless people in Glasgow, also says it's important the powers that be have Scotland's best interests at heart when they make the final decision on their future home.

"We've got some great stadiums that we could use," he continued.

"There are so many aspects to it, but you need the people who are in control of these stadiums to have Scottish football in the back of their mind rather than just having their own agenda.

"That's tough in football in general but if everything was lit right you could create a good system where you were using Pittodrie, the two Edinburgh clubs, Celtic, Rangers, even if it was back on grass Kilmarnock.

"It's something to look into."