Scott Brown: Confidence dented but we will bounce back

The Celtic captain reflected on the defeat at Tynecastle and the run that preceded it.

Celtic captain Scott Brown says there is no need for long-term concern after his side's 4-0 defeat to Hearts.

The midfielder said he and his teammates will respond to the end of their record-breaking 69-game unbeaten domestic run at Tynecastle.

Brown welcomed a quick chance to put things right when they face Partick Thistle on Wednesday.

"Confidence is a little bit dented with the way that we lost the goals and performed but we'll bounce back," he said.

The captain dismissed any idea tiredness had played a part in the defeat and said the depth of the squad meant they could handle a busy schedule.

"[Fatigue's] not an issue at all," he said. "We can deal with this.

"We've got a great squad and if you look at it we've got people coming back from injuries as well so we'll be looking to kick on from then."

Brown reflected on the run that put his side in the history books and credited Brendan Rodgers with the lift that had set the team on the road to success.

"It was fantastic, every single game since the manager's come in," he said. "It's been brilliant.

"He's been a breath of fresh air to every Celtic fan and every player that's come in, too.

"We've enjoyed it and, don't get me wrong we're disappointed with yesterday's performance, but it's been a fantastic 69 games beforehand."