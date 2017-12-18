Levein: Victory over Celtic strengthens bond with fans

The Hearts boss says his side and supporters are growing in confidence each week.

Hearts manager Craig Levein says the 4-0 victory over Celtic at Tynecastle has strengthened the connection with the club's support.

The Jam Tarts ended Celtic's 69-match unbeaten run in dramatic fashion on Sunday and extended their own stretch without a defeat to six games.

Levein said an assured performance on the field inspired the support.

"Gradually the confidence has improved, I'm not saying we're out of the woods by any stretch of the imagination but those three victories in a row will give the players confidence and give the supporters confidence as well," Levein told STV.

"The connection between the players and the supporters is a big one for us with the nature of the stadium we've got at Tynecastle. It feels like everything comes right on top of you.

"When the players play the way they did yesterday then it certainly enlivens the whole environment. I thought it was fantastic to be there yesterday."

The manager has remained calm throughout a difficult early spell after returning to the dugout and said he was not surprised with the improvement that hard work had brought.

"I felt four or five weeks ago that we weren't playing particularly well but our effort [was good] and we were trying to do everything that we could to win matches," he said.

"When things aren't going for you it's difficult and that was what was happening to us. We were lacking a little bit of confidence but we kept working.

"All the stats showed us that we were putting more and more effort into each match and if you keep doing that and don't get despondent because you're not getting the results then naturally things are going to turn. That's what happened."