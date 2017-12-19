Football Talk: Heartbroken Strachan, Griffiths' award

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Dejected: Gordon Strachan in Slovenia. SNS

It takes a while to recover from failed World Cup qualification campaigns.

It never gets easier and we all gain closure at different times.

For some, it's too soon to talk about the heartbreak in Slovenia with only ten weeks having passed - but not for former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan.

He's decided to face the crushed dream of Russia 2018 head-on and has opened up on how it felt to be sacked as manager.

Just to tug at the heartstrings some more, it comes just a day after Leigh Griffiths' second goal against England was voted as Scotland's best goal in 2017.

Elsewhere, Celtic target Marvin Compper is expected to undergo a medical this week ahead of his January move to Glasgow.

And David Clarkson has some good news and bad news. Firstly, he's revealed his future lies away from St Mirren but on the bright side he's confident of a return to fitness in January.

