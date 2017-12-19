Aberdeen confident of pushing Celtic 'right to the end'

Dons chairman Stewart Milne says the club are pushing boundaries as far as they can.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne says his club are hoping to keep the pressure on league leaders Celtic "right to the end".

Speaking at the club's AGM, Milne would not be drawn on whether or not there was a title race between the Dons and Brendan Rodgers' champions.

There are currently two points between the sides at the top of the Premiership, although Celtic have a game in hand.

Milne did, however, stress his side are intending on making it as difficult as possible for Celtic to wrap up seven-in-a-row.

"We're over halfway through the season and we're right on their tails," he told STV.

"We've got to make sure we focus on our own games and results for the rest of the season and I think if we do that effectively we'll hopefully keep that pressure on right to the end.

"We've been looking to cut that gap for the last three/four years, pushing the boundaries as far as we possibly can and looking to see how we can increase investment into the football side of the club."

Milne added: "That's been an ongoing thing and will never stop.

"That's part of the reason we see the move to Kingsford as being a fundamental thing for enabling us to keep driving forward."

Milne also confirmed Aberdeen will be looking to do business in the January transfer window but there will not be as many drastic changes as there were at the start of the season.

"We made big investment in the summer, a lot of time, money and effort went into rebuilding the squad," he continued.

"Derek does want to freshen the squad up a bit during the January window but it will be more of a freshening up than any radical changes in the squad.

"We need to give these players a chance of showing what they're capable of doing."