Dougie Imrie signs Hamilton Accies contract extension

The winger has put pen to paper on deal keeping him at New Douglas Park until 2019.

Dougie Imrie has signed a one-year contract extension at Hamilton Accies to stay at the club until summer 2019.

The winger will make it five years at New Douglas Park after moving from Morton in 2014.

Imrie has been a mainstay in Martin Canning's first team and has netted 29 times and provided 34 assists over his two spells at the club.

The 34-year-old has not missed a game this season for Accies and has contributed three goals and two assists so far.

Before joining Canning's side, Imrie also played for St Mirren, Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Clyde. He started his career at Lanark United.