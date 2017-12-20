Celtic secure signing of RB Leipzig's Marvin Compper 

The German will join the Scottish champions when the January transfer window opens.

Signing: Marvin Compper is moving to Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have completed the signing of German defender Marvin Compper from RB Leipzig on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 32-year-old has agreed a contract that will run until at least the summer of 2020.

The left-sided centre-back will join up with his new teammates on January 1 ahead of their winter training camp in Dubai.

Brendan Rodgers had targeted defensive reinforcements in the window and Compper, who has one international cap for Germany, will be expected to become a mainstay in Celtic's back line.

Compper began his career with Borussia Monchengladbach and has also played for Hoffenheim and Fiorentina.

The defender moved to Leipzig in 2014 and was part of their promotion-winning side but has fallen out of favour.

Compper will be ineligible for the Europa League as he has played for Leipzig in the Champions League and the German side have also dropped into the same competition as Celtic.

"The last year I wasn't playing at Leipzig so I was on the market," he told Celtic TV.

"Celtic's recruiting staff were looking for an experienced defender who could play their style so they found me.

"The made contact with my agent and it only took two or three weeks to wrap it up. I am very glad to be here."