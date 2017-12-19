Kenny Miller ruled out for 'significant period of time'

Rangers have confirmed the veteran forward has ruptured his hamstring.

Out: Miller has ruptured his hamstring. SNS Group

Rangers will be without Kenny Miller for what the club has called "a significant period of time" after results of a scan on the forward's injury.

Miller was stretchered off early in Rangers' 2-1 win at Hibs last Wednesday and caretaker manager Graeme Murty confirmed he suffered a hamstring injury.

The player underwent a scan on Friday morning and Rangers have now confirmed the results show he faces an extended period on the sidelines.

"Kenny's is going to be more significant than we thought," Murty told Rangers' official website.

"Unfortunately it looks as though he has a rupture of his hamstring so he is going to have a significant amount of time out.

"We were hopeful given the way he presented, and given the fact his range was OK, but once we've scanned it, we have seen there is significant damage in there, so we have to be more conservative in our approach with him."

He added: "That's a painful one for him and a sore one for the group as he is an integral part of everything that we do around the place.

"If anyone knows Kenny, they know the standards that he drives. So we are going to miss him."

Miller's return date is unknown but the forward will play no part in Rangers' remaining fixtures before the winter break meaning he will miss the derby with Celtic as well as matches against Kilmarnock and Motherwell.