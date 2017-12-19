Alan Archibald: Hard work can combat Celtic backlash

The Partick Thistle boss expects the Hoops to come out fighting after 4-0 defeat to Hearts.

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald expects Celtic to come out fighting after their 4-0 defeat to Hearts but says hard work by his players can combat any backlash.

The Scottish champions' 69-game domestic unbeaten run came to an end in dramatic fashion on Sunday and captain Scott Brown said they will be looking to put things right when they face Thistle on Wednesday.

Archibald said they always face a tough task when they travel across the city and he expects nothing different this time.

"No doubt they'll want to get a positive result for their fans after the manner of the defeat and the amount of goals they lost so we're aware of that," he said.

"It's always like that when you go to Parkhead , I don't think it's any different.

"You need to make sure you're at your best, especially in the first 15 or 20 minutes and you don't get caught up in the atmosphere and lose an early goal because it gives you a mountain to climb.

'I thought Hearts were outstanding. The biggest thing we took from it was how hard they worked all over the pitch for the full 90 minutes.' Alan Archibald

Archibald said he was impressed by Hearts' attitude and effort but said that did npt mean an adjustment for him, having seen his own players display similar commitment before.

"It's not really changed our preparations," he said. "The biggest thing was just how hard you have to work against them.

"We got a draw there last year and we put a similar type of performance in, in terms of our work rate, so that's what you need to do.

"You need to make sure everybody is at their best and hopefully you get a result on the night.

He added: "I thought Hearts were outstanding. The biggest thing we took from it was how hard they worked all over the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

"It wasn't just the front players at the top end of the pitch, it was pressure on every pass. Credit to Hearts, it was a fantastic performance.

"It certainly does [give other teams hope]. I don't think you can go and play exactly the same way against them.

"Craig [Levein] said before the game that it would take a fantastic performance from his own side and a dip in Celtic's performance and I think there was, without taking anything away from Hearts, a bit of both in that game."