Compper arrives in Scotland to complete Celtic move

The RB Leipzig defender will undergo a medical with the Scottish champions today.

Target: Compper is set to be Celtic's first January signing. SNS Group

RB Leipzig defender Marvin Compper has arrived in Scotland as Celtic look to finalise the signing of the German centre half.

Compper is expected to undergo a medical with the Scottish champions before sealing a deal to become the club's first signing of the January transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers had targeted defensive reinforcements in the window and Compper, who has one international cap for Germany, will be expected to become a mainstay in Celtic's back line.

Compper began his career with Borussia Monchengladbach and has also played for Hoffenheim and Fiorentina.

The defender moved to Leipzig in 2014 and was part of their promotion-winning side but has fallen out of favour.

Should he complete his move to Celtic, Compper will be ineligible for the Europa League as he has played for Leipzig in the Champions League and the German side have also dropped into the same competition as Celtic.